Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sentencing for lawyer accused of scamming Barkley, others

July 16, 2019 12:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A lawyer accused of swindling NBA star Charles Barkley and using the name of former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to bolster an investment scam is in court for sentencing.

Donald Watkins Sr. was trying to convince U.S. District Judge Karon Bowdre to give him a lesser sentence during a hearing Tuesday.

Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of 17½ years for the 70-year-old Watkins and 6½ years for his son, Donald Watkins Jr. Both were convicted on fraud charges earlier this year.

Prosecutors say the two men stole more than $15 million from investors and a bank.

Advertisement

Witnesses including Barkley testified during trial about losing money in the scheme. Rice testified that Watkins wrongly used her name in promoting an energy business at the heart of the case.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 DC Metro Cyber Security Summit
7|16 TECHEXPO Cyber Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1790: Congress declares Washington, D.C., new capital

Get our daily newsletter.