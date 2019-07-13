Serena Williams’ Wimbledon History

1998 — Third Round: lost to Virginia Ruano-Pascual in straight sets (retired).

1999 — Did not play.

2000 — Semifinal: lost to Venus Williams in straight sets.

2001 — Quarterfinal: lost to Jennifer Capriati in three sets.

2002 — Champion: def. V.Williams in straight sets.

2003 — Champion: def. V.Williams in three sets.

2004 — Final: lost to Maria Sharapova in straight sets.

2005 — Third Round: lost to Jill Craybas in straight sets.

2006 — Did not play.

2007 — Quarterfinal: lost to Justine Henin in three sets.

2008 — Final: lost to V.Williams in straight sets.

2009 — Champion: def. V.Williams in straight sets.

2010 — Champion: def. Vera Zvonareva in straight sets.

2011 — Fourth Round: lost to Marion Bartoli in straight sets.

2012 — Champion: def. Agnieszka Radwanska in three sets.

2013 — Fourth Round: lost to Sabine Lisicki in three sets.

2014 — Third Round: lost to Alize Cornet in three sets.

2015 — Champion: def. Garbine Muguruza in straight sets.

2016 — Champion: def. Angelique Kerber in straight sets.

2017 — Did not play.

2018 — Final: lost to Angelique Kerber in straghts sets.

2019 — Final: lost to Simona Halep in straight sets.

