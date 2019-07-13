Listen Live Sports

Serena Williams’ Worst Losses

July 13, 2019 1:29 pm
 
1997 Sydney SF, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, 6-2, 6-1.

1997 Oklahoma City QF, Joannette Kruger, 6-1, 6-1.

1999 Rome QF, Martina Hingis, 6-2, 6-2.

2000 Indian Wells QF, Mary Pierce, 6-2, 6-1.

2004 Los Angeles F, Lindsay Davenport, 6-1, 6-3.

2009 Sydney SF, Elena Dementieva, 6-3, 6-1.

2009 Miami F, Victoria Azarenka, 6-3, 6-1.

2014 French Open 2R, Garbine Muguruza, 6-2, 6-2.

2014 WTA Finals-Singapore RR, Simona Halep, 6-0, 6-2.

2018 San Jose R32, Johanna Konta, 6-1, 6-0.

2019 Wimbledon F, Simona Halep, 6-2, 6-2.

