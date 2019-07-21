Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Silva’s volley lifts RSL to 1-1 draw with Minnesota United

July 21, 2019 12:22 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Marcelo Silva tied it in the 71st minute and Real Salt Lake held on for a 1-1 draw, ending Minnesota United’s four-game winning streak Saturday night.

Jefferson Savarino gathered a clearance attempt and crossed it to Silva, who finished with a volley from the middle of the penalty area.

Darwin Quintero gave Minnesota United (10-7-4) the lead in the 57th minute. Mason Toye headed Jan Gregus’ corner toward goal but right of the target and Quintero slipped behind the defense to redirect it into the net from close range.

Real Salt Lake (9-9-3) had won three of four.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.