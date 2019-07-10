Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sims hits go-ahead jumper, Lynx beat Sky 73-72

July 10, 2019 11:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Odyssey Sims hit the go-ahead jumper with 6.4 seconds to play and finished with 16 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 73-72 victory over the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night

Sylvia Fowles added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota. She has 156 career double-doubles, one shy of the WNBA record set by Lisa Leslie.

Asia Taylor, who signed as a free agent with Minnesota on July 2, scored a career-high 13 points. The Lynx (9-6) have won three in row.

Sims drove, spun into the lane, pump faked to get her defender in the air and hit a jumper that proved to be the winner. Chicago’s Allie Quigley missed a deep 3-point shot as time expired.

Advertisement

Chicago’s Quigley scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and tied her career high with six 3-pointers, including two during a 14-0 run that gave the Sky (7-8) a 55-54 lead, their first since midway through the first quarter, with 22 seconds left in the third. There were three ties and nine lead changes from there.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Diamond DeShields added 13 points and nine rebounds for Chicago, and Gabby Williams scored 12 points.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|11 10th Annual Integrated Air and Missile...
7|11 State of Autonomy: Intelligent Machines...
7|11 Gitlab and Cloud Foundry for Delivering...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard band performs for local orphanage in Burkina Faso

Today in History

1995: Diplomatic relations established between the U.S. and Vietnam

Get our daily newsletter.