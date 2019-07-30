Sky-Sun, Box

CHICAGO (94)

DeShields 3-11 3-4 10, Dolson 3-6 2-2 8, Lavender 4-10 1-1 9, Quigley 7-14 6-7 24, Vandersloot 9-12 2-3 22, Copper 2-8 0-0 5, Faulkner 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 1-2 1, Ndour 3-6 0-0 7, Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Samuelson 1-2 3-4 6. Totals 33-73 18-23 94.

CONNECTICUT (100)

A.Thomas 6-11 0-1 12, C.Williams 3-7 5-6 12, J.Jones 9-16 6-6 27, J.Thomas 7-8 1-2 18, Stricklen 1-5 2-3 4, Anigwe 0-0 0-0 0, B.Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Banham 1-5 0-0 3, Hiedeman 2-6 0-0 5, Holmes 4-8 2-2 11, Tuck 2-5 0-1 4. Totals 37-74 16-21 100.

Chicago 26 17 20 31— 94 Connecticut 28 29 25 18—100

3-Point Goals_Chicago 10-29 (Quigley 4-8, Vandersloot 2-4, Copper 1-2, Ndour 1-2, Samuelson 1-2, DeShields 1-7, Dolson 0-2, Lavender 0-2), Connecticut 10-25 (J.Thomas 3-4, J.Jones 3-7, C.Williams 1-1, Banham 1-2, Hiedeman 1-3, Holmes 1-3, Tuck 0-2, Stricklen 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 31 (Dolson 10), Connecticut 37 (J.Jones 11). Assists_Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 11), Connecticut 29 (J.Thomas 8). Total Fouls_Chicago 20, Connecticut 22. Technicals_Chicago coach James Wade, A.Thomas. A_6,358 (9,323).

