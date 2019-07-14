Sky-Wings, Box

CHICAGO (89)

DeShields 7-15 7-7 26, Dolson 2-5 2-2 7, Lavender 7-13 0-0 16, Quigley 4-7 2-2 12, Vandersloot 4-7 0-0 8, Copper 2-5 2-4 6, Ndour 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 3-5 0-0 6, Williams 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 32-63 14-17 89.

DALLAS (79)

Gray 2-6 5-6 9, Harrison 4-8 7-8 15, McGee-Stafford 5-8 1-2 11, Ogunbowale 8-15 2-2 20, Thornton 4-14 4-4 13, Davis 4-11 1-1 10, Johnson 0-6 1-2 1, McCarty-Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-71 21-25 79.

Chicago 24 17 31 17—89 Dallas 20 26 13 20—79

3-Point Goals_Chicago 11-20 (DeShields 5-7, Lavender 2-4, Quigley 2-4, Ndour 1-1, Dolson 1-2, Vandersloot 0-1, Copper 0-1), Dallas 4-18 (Ogunbowale 2-4, Davis 1-1, Thornton 1-7, McCarty-Williams 0-1, Gray 0-2, Johnson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 35 (Lavender, Dolson 7), Dallas 35 (McGee-Stafford 8). Assists_Chicago 26 (Vandersloot 8), Dallas 13 (Gray 4). Total Fouls_Chicago 19, Dallas 18. Technicals_DeShields, Thornton. A_4,261 (7,000).

