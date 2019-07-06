Listen Live Sports

Some deer urine lures now legal again in Louisiana

July 6, 2019
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana has modified its ban on urine-scented lures used to attract deer, legalizing those certified free of the malformed protein that causes chronic wasting disease and meet a second standard.

A statement Tuesday said producers now can test for the fatal disease in urine-based deer lures.

Deer program manager Johnathan Bordelon says no producer is currently using the test but at least one plans to do so.

Louisiana says products must both use the test and be certified by the Archery Trade Association Deer Protection Program.

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission passed the new rule Monday.

The commission banned urine lures last August, saying they might carry prions that spread the disease.

It has been found in most deer species and 26 states, including the three bordering Louisiana.

