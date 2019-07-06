Listen Live Sports

Sounders-Crew, Sums

July 6, 2019 10:03 pm
 
Seattle 0 2—2
Columbus 1 0—1

First half_1, Columbus, Santos, 5 (penalty kick), 14th minute.

Second half_2, Seattle, Lodeiro, 3 (penalty kick), 56th; 3, Seattle, Lodeiro, 4, 90th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Columbus, Joe Bendik, Jon Kempin.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Leyva, 70th; Lodeiro, 85th. Columbus, Guzman, 29th; Santos, 42nd; Artur, 79th; Afful, 85th; Argudo, 90th.

Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Eric Boria; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

A_14,183.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Kelvin Leerdam, Brad Smith, Roman Torres; Danny Leyva, Victor Rodriguez (Justin Dhillon, 86th), Alex Roldan (Harry Shipp, 68th), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 73rd).

Columbus_Joe Bendik; Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez (Robinho, 68th), Gaston Sauro, Josh Williams (Alex Crognale, 63rd); Luis Argudo, Artur, David Guzman; Pedro Santos, JJ Williams (Patrick Mullins, 76th).

