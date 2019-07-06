Sounders-Crew, Sums

|Seattle
|0
|2—2
|Columbus
|1
|0—1
First half_1, Columbus, Santos, 5 (penalty kick), 14th minute.
Second half_2, Seattle, Lodeiro, 3 (penalty kick), 56th; 3, Seattle, Lodeiro, 4, 90th.
Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Columbus, Joe Bendik, Jon Kempin.
Yellow Cards_Seattle, Leyva, 70th; Lodeiro, 85th. Columbus, Guzman, 29th; Santos, 42nd; Artur, 79th; Afful, 85th; Argudo, 90th.
Referee_Christopher Penso. Assistant Referees_Jeffrey Greeson; Eric Boria; Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.
A_14,183.
___
Seattle_Stefan Frei; Xavier Arreaga, Kelvin Leerdam, Brad Smith, Roman Torres; Danny Leyva, Victor Rodriguez (Justin Dhillon, 86th), Alex Roldan (Harry Shipp, 68th), Gustav Svensson; Nicolas Lodeiro, Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez (Saad Abdul-Salaam, 73rd).
Columbus_Joe Bendik; Harrison Afful, Waylon Francis, Hector Jimenez (Robinho, 68th), Gaston Sauro, Josh Williams (Alex Crognale, 63rd); Luis Argudo, Artur, David Guzman; Pedro Santos, JJ Williams (Patrick Mullins, 76th).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.