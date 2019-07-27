Sounders-Dynamo, Sums

Seattle 0 1—1 Houston 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, Morris, 5, 59th minute.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Delem, 50th; Shipp, 74th. Houston, Pena, 83rd.

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Gjovalin Bori; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

A_15,138.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jordy Delem (Xavier Arreaga, 80th), Kim Kee-Hee, Brad Smith (Harry Shipp, 33rd), Nouhou Tolo, Roman Torres; Danny Leyva, Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Joevin Jones, 73rd).

Houston_Tyler Deric; A.J. DeLaGarza (Kevin Garcia, 71st), Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez, Tommy McNamara (Ronaldo Pena, 75th), Memo Rodriguez (Michael Salazar, 64th), Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas.

