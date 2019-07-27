Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sounders-Dynamo, Sums

July 27, 2019 10:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle 0 1—1
Houston 0 0—0

First half_None.

Second half_1, Seattle, Morris, 5, 59th minute.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; Houston, Tyler Deric, Joe Willis.

Yellow Cards_Seattle, Delem, 50th; Shipp, 74th. Houston, Pena, 83rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Ian Anderson; Gjovalin Bori; Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Matt Franz.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

A_15,138.

___

Lineups

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Jordy Delem (Xavier Arreaga, 80th), Kim Kee-Hee, Brad Smith (Harry Shipp, 33rd), Nouhou Tolo, Roman Torres; Danny Leyva, Cristian Roldan; Nicolas Lodeiro, Jordan Morris (Joevin Jones, 73rd).

Houston_Tyler Deric; A.J. DeLaGarza (Kevin Garcia, 71st), Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna; Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez, Tommy McNamara (Ronaldo Pena, 75th), Memo Rodriguez (Michael Salazar, 64th), Matias Vera; Mauro Manotas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established