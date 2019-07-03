Sounders-NYC FC, Sums

Seattle 0 0—0 New York City 0 3—3

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City, Moralez, 6 (Medina), 58th minute; 2, New York City, Medina, 1 (Castellanos), 77th; 3, New York City, Ofori, 2 (Ring), 87th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; New York City, Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Ring, 42nd. Seattle, Tolo, 4th; Kee-Hee, 73rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Jose Da Silva; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

A_18,217.

___

Lineups

New York City_Brad Stuver; Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Ben Sweat, 84th), Alexandru Mitrita (Ebenezer Ofori, 62nd), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri (Jesus Medina, 55th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Xavier Arreaga, Jordy Delem, Joevin Jones, Kim Kee-Hee, Nouhou Tolo (Kelvin Leerdam, 72nd); Alex Roldan, Harry Shipp, Henry Wingo (Victor Rodriguez, 55th); Justin Dhillon (Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, 82nd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.