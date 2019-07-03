Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sounders-NYC FC, Sums

July 3, 2019 9:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Seattle 0 0—0
New York City 0 3—3

First half_None.

Second half_1, New York City, Moralez, 6 (Medina), 58th minute; 2, New York City, Medina, 1 (Castellanos), 77th; 3, New York City, Ofori, 2 (Ring), 87th.

Goalies_Seattle, Stefan Frei, Bryan Meredith; New York City, Brad Stuver, Luis Barraza.

Yellow Cards_New York City, Ring, 42nd. Seattle, Tolo, 4th; Kee-Hee, 73rd.

Advertisement

Referee_Rubiel Vazquez. Assistant Referees_Logan Brown; Jose Da Silva; Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Lorant Varga.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share emergency communications and public safety strategies in this free webinar.

A_18,217.

___

Lineups

New York City_Brad Stuver; Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha, Ronald Matarrita, Anton Tinnerholm; Valentin Castellanos (Ben Sweat, 84th), Alexandru Mitrita (Ebenezer Ofori, 62nd), Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Ismael Tajouri (Jesus Medina, 55th).

Seattle_Stefan Frei; Saad Abdul-Salaam, Xavier Arreaga, Jordy Delem, Joevin Jones, Kim Kee-Hee, Nouhou Tolo (Kelvin Leerdam, 72nd); Alex Roldan, Harry Shipp, Henry Wingo (Victor Rodriguez, 55th); Justin Dhillon (Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez, 82nd).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Salute to America

Today in History

1865: U.S. Secret Service created

Get our daily newsletter.