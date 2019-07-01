Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Southampton signs striker Adams, announces backroom hires

July 1, 2019 11:05 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Southampton has made changes on and off the field ahead of the Premier League team’s return to preseason training.

The club brought in striker Che Adams from second-tier Birmingham on Monday and announced new members to manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s backroom staff.

The 22-year-old Adams, who scored 22 goals for Birmingham last season, has signed a five-year contract for an undisclosed fee and becomes the second offseason arrival at Southampton, after Mali winger Moussa Djenepo from Standard Liege.

There has also been a departure from Southampton, with left back Matt Targett joining newly promoted Aston Villa.

Meanwhile, Hasenhuttl, who joined in December, has two new permanent assistant coaches Dave Watson and Craig Fleming as Southampton continues its overhaul behind the scenes after the departures of vice chairman Les Reed, technical director Martin Hunter and chairman Ralph Krueger during last season.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

