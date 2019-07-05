Listen Live Sports

Spanish motorcycle rider dies in crash at Barcelona track

July 5, 2019 6:26 pm
 
MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — A Spanish motorcycle rider has died after crashing in qualifying for the 24 Hours of Catalunya on Friday.

Race organizers said Aurelio Martínez could not overcome the injuries sustained after he was hit by another motorcycle at the Circuit the Barcelona-Catalunya.

Martínez was treated by doctors at the track before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Spanish media said the 56-year-old rider was hit by the motorcycle of another rider who had to jump from his bike after losing his brakes.

A minute of silence will be observed before the race starts on Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

