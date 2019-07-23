Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sparks close on 15-1 run, beat Dream 78-66

July 23, 2019 9:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt made six of Los Angeles’ nine 3-pointers, and the Sparks closed on a 15-1 run to beat the Atlanta Dream 78-66 on Tuesday night.

Atlanta was just one for its first 17 from 3-point range until Tiffany Hayes sank one from the corner for a 65-63 lead with 3:14 to go. But Chelsea Gray answered at the other end with a 3-pointer and the Dream didn’t score in the final 1:50.

Ruffin-Pratt finished with 23 points for Los Angeles (11-8). Chiney Ogwumike had 15 points and 12 rebounds and Gray added 10 points with six assists.

Monique Billings scored a career-high 16 points for Atlanta (5-15), which has lost five straight games. Hayes returned after missing two games with a hamstring injury and scored 15 points.

Advertisement

Portland Trail Blazers guard Kent Bazemore, who spent five seasons with the Atlanta Hawks, sat courtside.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt run a Summer Sun 5K

Today in History

1999: Columbia Space Shuttle launches with first female flight commander