Sparks-Dream, Box

LOS ANGELES (76)

C.Ogwumike 1-8 2-2 4, Gray 4-12 2-2 10, N.Ogwumike 8-21 0-2 17, R.Williams 8-19 2-2 23, Ruffin-Pratt 3-10 0-0 6, Brown 6-10 0-0 12, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Mabrey 0-4 4-4 4, Wiese 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-87 10-12 76.

ATLANTA (71)

Breland 2-4 0-0 4, E.Williams 3-11 1-2 7, Hayes 7-16 10-11 24, Montgomery 3-10 0-0 7, Sykes 0-5 2-4 2, Bentley 5-17 1-1 12, Billings 3-6 3-4 9, Cazorla 1-1 0-0 2, Gulich 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 25-76 19-24 71.

Los Angeles 16 16 18 14 12—76 Atlanta 12 18 19 15 7—71

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 6-26 (R.Williams 5-12, N.Ogwumike 1-3, Gray 0-1, Mabrey 0-3, Wiese 0-3, Ruffin-Pratt 0-4), Atlanta 2-19 (Bentley 1-5, Montgomery 1-7, Gulich 0-1, Hayes 0-2, Sykes 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 43 (N.Ogwumike 15), Atlanta 50 (Billings 16). Assists_Los Angeles 17 (Gray 9), Atlanta 12 (Hayes 4). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 17, Atlanta 14. Technicals_Los Angeles coach Sparks (Defensive three second). A_5,083 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.