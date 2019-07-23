Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Sparks-Dream, Box

July 23, 2019 8:59 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (78)

C.Ogwumike 5-11 5-5 15, Gray 4-14 1-1 10, N.Ogwumike 10-14 3-3 24, Ruffin-Pratt 7-13 3-4 23, Wiese 1-7 0-0 3, Brown 1-4 1-2 3, Mabrey 0-0 0-0 0, Samuelson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 13-15 78.

ATLANTA (66)

Breland 3-6 0-0 7, E.Williams 2-6 5-6 9, Hayes 7-12 0-0 15, Montgomery 1-9 2-2 4, Sykes 4-11 0-0 8, Bentley 3-7 0-0 6, Billings 6-14 4-4 16, Cazorla 0-1 1-1 1, Coffey 0-1 0-0 0, Gulich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 12-13 66.

Los Angeles 16 14 16 32—78
Atlanta 17 15 19 15—66

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 9-19 (Ruffin-Pratt 6-9, N.Ogwumike 1-2, Gray 1-2, Wiese 1-4, Samuelson 0-2), Atlanta 2-21 (Breland 1-1, Hayes 1-4, Cazorla 0-1, Bentley 0-4, Sykes 0-4, Montgomery 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 38 (C.Ogwumike 12), Atlanta 30 (E.Williams, Billings 8). Assists_Los Angeles 22 (Gray 6), Atlanta 17 (Bentley 5). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 16, Atlanta 15. Technicals_Los Angeles coach Sparks (Defensive three second), Los Angeles coach Sparks (Delay of game), Hayes. A_7,047 (18,118).

