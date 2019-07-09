Listen Live Sports

Sparks-Wings, Box

July 9, 2019 3:05 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (62)

C.Gray 1-8 1-1 3, N.Ogwumike 7-19 1-1 15, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Ruffin-Pratt 0-2 0-0 0, Williams 6-14 0-0 14, Beard 2-6 0-0 4, Brown 3-5 2-3 8, C.Ogwumike 4-8 2-2 11, Mabrey 1-3 0-0 3, Wiese 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 26-71 6-7 62.

DALLAS (74)

A.Gray 3-4 2-2 8, Harrison 1-3 0-0 2, Johnson 6-13 0-0 14, Ogunbowale 5-14 4-4 14, Thornton 7-14 2-2 17, Davis 5-9 2-2 13, McCarty-Williams 1-1 0-0 3, McGee-Stafford 0-2 0-0 0, Plaisance 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-62 10-10 74.

Los Angeles 20 12 12 18—62
Dallas 16 21 18 19—74

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 4-19 (Williams 2-4, C.Ogwumike 1-1, Mabrey 1-3, Ruffin-Pratt 0-1, Beard 0-1, Wiese 0-1, C.Gray 0-4, N.Ogwumike 0-4), Dallas 6-14 (Johnson 2-4, McCarty-Williams 1-1, Plaisance 1-1, Thornton 1-1, Davis 1-2, A.Gray 0-1, Ogunbowale 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 36 (N.Ogwumike, C.Ogwumike 10), Dallas 29 (Johnson, Plaisance 6). Assists_Los Angeles 16 (C.Gray 4), Dallas 12 (Davis 4). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 12, Dallas 10. Technicals_Ogunbowale. A_6,885 (7,000).

