Sporting KC-NYC FC, Sums

First half_1, New York City, Tinnerholm, 1 (Ring), 41st minute.
Second half_2, New York City, Heber, 9 (Ring), 54th; 3, Kansas City, Sanchez, 2 (Feilhaber), 73rd; 4, New York City, Ring, 3 (Mackay Steven), 77th.
Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Eric Dick; New York City, Sean Johnson, Brad Stuver.
Yellow Cards_New York City, Chanot, 45th. Kansas City, Espinoza, 45th; Fernandes, 80th; Barath, 90th.
Red Cards_Kansas City, Espinoza, 61st.
Referee_Dave Gantar. Assistant Referees_Philippe Briere; Brian Dunn; Jon Freemon. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.
A_20,178.
New York City_Sean Johnson; Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Ronald Matarrita, James Sands, Anton Tinnerholm; Alexandru Mitrita (Gary Mackay Steven, 70th), Maxi Moralez (Ebenezer Ofori, 52nd), Keaton Parks, Alexander Ring; Heber (Valentin Castellanos, 82nd).
Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic (Yohan Croizet, 88th), Graham Zusi; Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Ilie Sanchez; Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 82nd), Krisztian Nemeth (Erik Hurtado, 58th), Johnny Russell.
