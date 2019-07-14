Sporting KC-Whitecaps, Sums

Kansas City 1 2—3 Vancouver 0 0—0

First half_1, Kansas City, Adnan, 1 (own goal), 24th minute.

Second half_2, Kansas City, Gutierrez, 8 (Fernandes), 56th; 3, Kansas City, Fernandes, 1 (Nemeth), 90th.

Goalies_Kansas City, Tim Melia, Adrian Zendejas; Vancouver, Zac MacMath, Maxime Crepeau.

Yellow Cards_Kansas City, Sanchez, 68th; Sinovic, 75th. Vancouver, Giro, 48th; Henry, 81st; Godoy, 90th; Adnan, 90th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Chris Wattam; Andrew Bigelow; Alex Chilowicz. 4th Official_Mark Allatin.

A_18,700.

Lineups

Kansas City_Tim Melia; Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Seth Sinovic, Graham Zusi; Yohan Croizet (Krisztian Nemeth, 71st), Felipe Gutierrez, Ilie Sanchez, Gedion Zelalem (Benny Feilhaber, 65th); Gerso Fernandes, Daniel Salloi (Johnny Russell, 89th).

Vancouver_Zac MacMath; Ali Adnan, Victor Giro (Russell Teibert, 60th), Erik Godoy, Doneil Henry, Jake Nerwinski (Joaquin Ardaiz, 90th); Jon Erice (Lucas Venuto, 60th), Hwang In-beom, Andy Rose; Thelonius Bair, Yordy Reyna.

