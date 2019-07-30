NEW YORK (AP) — The 2019 Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred poll conducted by Harness Racing Communications. Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-thru-1 point basis with first-place votes in parentheses, North American records through July 29, total points and previous ranking (A-G-S Age-Gait-Sex, p-pacer, t-trotter, h-horse, f-filly, m-mare, c-colt, g-gelding):

AGS St 1-2-3 Pts Pvs 1. Shartin N (33) 6pm 12 11-0-0 347 1 2. Atlanta (1) 4tm 7 6-1-0 281 2 3. Greenshoe (1) 3tc 5 4-1-0 276 3 4. Lather Up 4ph 9 6-0-1 233 4 5. Bettor’s Wish 3pc 7 5-2-0 157 5 6. Captain Crunch 3pc 6 4-0-0 156 6 7. Gimpanzee 3tc 3 3-0-0 108 7 8. Millies Possesion 3tf 8 8-0-0 63 10 9. Hannelore Hanover 7tm 5 3-0-0 60 8 10. Southwind Ozzi 3pr 6 5-1-0 45 —

ALSO: Stonebridge Soul 36, Best In Show 32, McWicked, Western Fame 16, Guardian Angel As 13, Evident Beauty 9, Caviart Ally 8, Boadicea 6, When Dovescry 6, Rich And Miserable 5, Bettor Joy N 4, Highalator 4, JK First Lady 4, None Bettor A 4, Pilot Discretion 4, Shake That House 4, Tequila Monday 4, This Is The Plan 4, Crystal Fashion 3, Green Manalishi S 3, Sister Sledge 3, Six Pack 3, Courtly Choice 2, Jimmy Freight 2, Workin Ona Mystery 2, Mr Vicktor 1, Warrawee Ubeaut 1.

