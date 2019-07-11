Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Steffen loaned from Manchester City to Fortuna Duesseldorf

July 11, 2019 12:00 pm
 
American goalkeeper Zack Steffen has been loaned from Manchester City to Fortuna Duesseldorf for the 2019-20 season.

Fortuna, which finished 10th in the Bundesliga last season, announced the loan Tuesday.

The 24-year-old Steffen has become the No. 1 goalkeeper on the U.S. national team. He left the University of Maryland to begin his professional career with Freiburg but was limited to appearances with its reserve team in the fourth tier during 2015 and 2016. He signed with Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew in July 2016, spent the rest of the year with the United Soccer League’s Pittsburgh Riverhounds, and then became Columbus’ starting goalkeeper in 2017.

Steffen agreed last December to sign with Manchester City when the summer transfer window opened.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

