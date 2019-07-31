Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Still without Williams, Redskins sign OL Penn, Thornton

July 31, 2019 9:57 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have signed tackle Donald Penn and guard Hugh Thornton to add depth on their offensive line.

Washington is without starting left tackle Trent Williams, who is a training camp holdout. The addition of Penn offsets some of the trouble from Williams’ absence.

Offensive lineman Tyler Catalina was released and center Casey Dunn was waived/designated as injured on Wednesday. Catalina threw punches in a fight at practice Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Penn has started 174 NFL games. He played four games last season for Redskins coach Jay Gruden’s brother, Jon, with the Oakland Raiders.

The 28-year-old Thornton started 32 games with the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-2015 before an ankle injury forced him to retire. He’ll try to make a comeback with Washington, which is thin at guard.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

