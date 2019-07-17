Storm-Lynx, Box

SEATTLE (90)

Canada 5-8 0-0 12, Clark 5-8 0-0 12, Howard 12-21 7-7 33, Russell 2-4 3-4 7, Whitcomb 5-11 0-0 15, Dietrick 0-2 0-0 0, Langhorne 1-3 0-0 2, Mosqueda-Lewis 0-1 0-0 0, Paris 0-0 0-0 0, Zellous 3-4 2-2 9. Totals 33-62 12-13 90.

MINNESOTA (79)

Collier 3-11 2-2 8, Fowles 7-13 2-3 16, Robinson 6-14 2-2 14, Sims 2-12 0-0 5, Talbot 4-8 0-0 10, Brown 8-11 0-0 20, Fagbenle 0-2 0-0 0, Taylor 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 32-76 8-9 79.

Seattle 26 24 21 19—90 Minnesota 16 24 14 25—79

3-Point Goals_Seattle 12-25 (Whitcomb 5-11, Canada 2-2, Clark 2-4, Howard 2-5, Zellous 1-1, Langhorne 0-1, Dietrick 0-1), Minnesota 7-20 (Brown 4-6, Talbot 2-4, Sims 1-5, Fagbenle 0-1, Taylor 0-1, Collier 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 33 (Russell 9), Minnesota 30 (Fowles 7). Assists_Seattle 21 (Whitcomb 8), Minnesota 26 (Robinson 10). Total Fouls_Seattle 14, Minnesota 14. A_8,403 (19,356).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.