Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Strasburg to start series opener for Washington at Atlanta

July 18, 2019 3:07 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Washington Nationals (50-44, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (58-39, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (11-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 144 strikeouts) Braves: Julio Teheran (5-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Advertisement

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hits the road to begin a four game series against Atlanta.

The Braves are 22-14 against teams from the NL East. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the lineup with an OBP of .378.

The Nationals are 27-18 in division matchups. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .325 is fourth in the National League. Juan Soto leads the lineup with an OBP of .402.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman leads the Braves with 112 hits and is batting .297. Josh Donaldson is 10-for-35 with a double, six home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 64 RBIs and is batting .311. Soto is 11-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .240 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Nationals: 7-3, .268 batting average, 2.39 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: 10-day IL (elbow), Darren O’Day: 60-day IL (forearm), Kevin Gausman: 10-day IL (foot), Max Fried: 10-day IL (blister), Grant Dayton: 10-day IL (toe), Ender Inciarte: 10-day IL (lumbar strain).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (back), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|18 Fed Expo National Capitol Region
7|18 MasterCam 2020 Rollout
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ronald Reagan sails alongside USNS Matthew Perry during a replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1947: Harry Truman signs second Presidential Succession Act

Get our daily newsletter.