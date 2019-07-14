Sun-Fever, Box

CONNECTICUT (76)

A.Thomas 1-6 0-0 2, J.Jones 11-19 1-1 26, J.Thomas 5-5 3-4 14, Stricklen 4-9 0-0 12, Williams 4-12 1-2 9, Anigwe 0-2 0-0 0, B.Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Banham 0-2 0-0 0, Hiedeman 0-2 0-0 0, Holmes 1-5 1-2 3, Tuck 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 30-67 6-9 76.

INDIANA (63)

Achonwa 2-5 7-7 11, Dupree 5-9 1-2 11, K.Mitchell 7-19 0-0 14, Laney 5-9 1-2 11, Wheeler 2-4 0-0 4, Burke 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-7 0-0 0, Mavunga 0-0 1-2 1, McCowan 1-4 1-2 3, T.Mitchell 1-3 6-6 8. Totals 23-62 17-21 63.

Connecticut 20 19 23 14—76 Indiana 15 15 13 20—63

3-Point Goals_Connecticut 10-22 (Stricklen 4-8, J.Jones 3-7, Tuck 2-2, J.Thomas 1-1, Hiedeman 0-2, Holmes 0-2), Indiana 0-16 (Wheeler 0-1, Burke 0-2, Laney 0-3, Johnson 0-4, K.Mitchell 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 33 (J.Jones 8), Indiana 35 (McCowan 8). Assists_Connecticut 21 (J.Thomas 6), Indiana 15 (Dupree, Laney 4). Total Fouls_Connecticut 20, Indiana 12. A_6,434 (20,000).

