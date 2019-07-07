Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assignd RHP Matt Wotherspoon outright to Norfolk (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned LHP Ryan Carpenter to Toledo (IL). Recalled RHP Eduardo Jimenez from Toledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent RHP Matt Harvey to Salt Lake (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned RHP Kohl Stewart to Rochester (IL). Placed OF LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Jake Cave from Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled INF Breyvic Valera from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Mike Wright outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Ian Gibaut from Durham.

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Pedro Payano to Nashville (PCL). Recalled LHP Joe Palumbo from Nashville.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned OF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo (IL). Recalled RHP Justin Shafer from Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Released LHP Zach Duke. Sent LHPs Alex Wood and Wandy Peralta to Louisville (IL) for rehab assignments.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Will Smith to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent C Chad Wallach to Jupiter (FSL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Burch Smith to San Antonio (PCL). Designated RHP Deolis Guerra for assignment. Recalled INF Mauricio Dubon from San Antonio.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Montana DuRapau to Indianapolis (IL). Recalled INF/OF Kevin Kramer from Indianapolis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Austin Voth to Harrisburg (EL). Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from paternity leave. Sent RHP Kyle Barraclough to Potomac (Carolina) for a rehab assignment.

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed RHP Greyfer Eregua.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Sold the contract of OF Evan Marzilli to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released OF Tyler Pfeffner. Signed INF Josh Mazzola.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Sold the contract of INF Josh Prince to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Traded Fs Solomon Hill and C/F Miles Plumlee to Memphis for F Chandler Parsons. Signed F D’Andre Hunter and C Bruno Fernando.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Traded G/F Andre Iguodala and a protected first-round draft pick to Memphis for F Julian Washburn.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Traded C Moritz Wagner, F Jemerrio Jones, G Isaac Bonga and a 2022 second-round draft pick to Washington, which sent cash to New Orleans. New Orleans sent C Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Gs Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart and F Brandon Ingram. Re-signed G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and F JaVale McGee.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Traded F Davis Bertans to Washington, which sent the draft rights to F Aaron White to Brooklyn. Brooklyn sent F DeMarre Carroll to San Antonio. Agreed to terms with Carroll on a two-year contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed G Tomas Satoransky and traded him to Chicago for future draft considerations.

