...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

July 14, 2019 7:29 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Tom Eshelman from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Steven Wright on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Eduardo Jimenez to Toledo (IL). Reinstated RHP Victor Alcantara from the 10-day IL.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Traded RHP Homer Bailey to Oakland for INF Kevin Merrell and assigned Merrell to Northwest Arkansas (TL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Assigned RHP Andrew Moore outright to Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Jake Faria and LHP Brendan McKay to Durham (IL). Recalled LHP Ryan Yarbrough from Durham. Sent LHP Anthony Banda to Durham for a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed LHP Clayton Richard on the 10-day IL. Optioned 1B Rowdy Tellez to Buffalo (IL). Reinstated RHP Edwin Jackson from the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Taylor Clarke to Visalia (Cal) for a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Martin Prado to Jacksonville (SL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Tommy Hunter on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Edubray Ramos from Lehigh Valley (IL).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent RHP Keone Kela to Indianapolis (IL) for a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP Ray Black to Sacramento (PCL). Recalled RHP Tyler Beede from Richmond (EL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded RHP Sandy Lugo to Gary SouthShore to complete an earlier trade. Signed RHP Bryan Saucedo.

FARGO-MOORHEAD REDHAWKS — Signed INF Max Casper.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released RHP Robbie Coursel.

MILWAUKEE MILKMEN — Released OF Jeff Chandler. Signed OF Riley Pittman.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Released RHP Cody White.

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Signed RHPs Luke Irvine and Michael Bowden.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Sold the contract of OF Tyler Reichenborn to the St. Louis Cardinals.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Isaiah Cullum.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Will Headean.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed D Moritz Seider to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed D Tobias Bjornfot to a three-year, entry-level contract.

