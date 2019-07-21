Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated OF Keon Broxton for assignment. Recalled RHP Branden Kline from Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LHP Brian Johnson to Pawtucket (IL) for a rehab assignment.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent RHP Danny Salazar to Columbus (IL) for a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Zac Reininger to Toledo (IL). Placed RHP Spencer Turnbull on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday Recalled LHPs Gregory Soto and Tyler Alexander from Toledo.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Signed RHP Tysghaun Chapman to a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned 1B/LHP Jared Walsh to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Dillon Peters from Salt Lake. Requested unconditional release waivers on RHP Matt Harvey.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Traded RHP Matt Magill to Seattle for cash.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Hunter Strickland to Tacoma (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed OF Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Guillermo Heredia and RHP Hunter Wood from Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the 10-day IL.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Designated INF Mark Reynolds for assignment. Optioned RHP Antonio Senzatela to Albuquerque (PCL). Recalled RHP Jeff Hoffman from Albuquerque. Selected the contract of LHP Sam Howard from Albuquerque.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Assigned LHP Zac Rosscup outright to Oklahoma City (PCL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent 3B Jon Berti to New Orleans (PCL) for a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jimmy Nelson to Wisconsin (MWL) for a rehab assignment.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned RHP JD Hammer to Lehigh Valley (IL). Designated RHP Fernando Salas for assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Ryan Helsley and Dominic Leone to Memphis (PCL). Recalled 1B Rangel Ravelo and LHP Tyler Webb from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned OF Josh Naylor and RHP Trey Wingenter to El Paso (PCL). Selected the contracts of RHP Michel Baez and LHP Adrian Morejon from El Paso. Recalled RHP Miguel Diaz from El Paso and transferred him to the 60-day IL. Transferred RHP Adam Warren to the 60-day IL.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned LHP Ty Blach to Sacramento (PCL). Designated LHP Derek Holland and INF Ryder Jones for assignment or release. Selected the contracts of LHP Conner Menez and INF Zach Green from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed RHP Austin Voth on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Thursday. Recalled RHP Joe Ross from Fresno (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Traded LHP Martire Garcia to Lincoln for a player to be named.

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Released OF Alex Boxwell.

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Signed OF Tyler Marincov.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Released RHP Tyler Herr.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Signed RHP Ryan Schlosser.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed LHP Andrew Chin.

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES — Signed LHPs Grant Borne and Justin Kamplain.

Frontier League

FLORENCE FREEDOM — Signed RHP Sean Hughes.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed OF Clayton Harp and C Tommy LaCongo.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed LHP Cole Cook.

FOOTBALL National Football League

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed LB Devin White.

