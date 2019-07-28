Sunday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day IL. Designated INF José Rondón for assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jose Rodriguez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF-OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released C Nick Hundley.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Carasiti to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred RHP Félix Hernández to the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay for a player to be named.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Alex Wood from the 60-day IL and C-INF Kyle Farmer from the 7-day concussion list. Optioned RHP Sal Romano to Louisville (IL). Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released INF Mark Reynolds and RHP Seunghwan Oh.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans (PCL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C John Yarbrough. Waived-injured C Lo Falemaka.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB James Butler.
