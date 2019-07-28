Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day IL. Designated INF José Rondón for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jose Rodriguez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF-OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released C Nick Hundley.

Advertisement

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Carasiti to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred RHP Félix Hernández to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay for a player to be named.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Alex Wood from the 60-day IL and C-INF Kyle Farmer from the 7-day concussion list. Optioned RHP Sal Romano to Louisville (IL). Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released INF Mark Reynolds and RHP Seunghwan Oh.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans (PCL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C John Yarbrough. Waived-injured C Lo Falemaka.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB James Butler.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.