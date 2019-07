Sunday’s Sports Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day IL. Designated INF José Rondón for assignment. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired INF Christian Arroyo and RHP Hunter Wood from Tampa Bay for OF Ruben Cardenas and 2019-2020 International signing period slot money. Transferred RHP Jefry Rodriguez to the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jose Rodriguez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF-OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

Advertisement

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released C Nick Hundley.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Carasiti to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred RHP Félix Hernández to the 60-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Ian Gibaut from Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash considerations and optioned him to Nashville (PCL). Transferred LHP Jesse Biddle to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay for two players to be named. Acquired LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson from New York Mets in exchange for RHP Marcus Stroman and cash considerations.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Alex Wood from the 60-day IL and C-INF Kyle Farmer from the 7-day concussion list. Optioned RHP Sal Romano to Louisville (IL). Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released INF Mark Reynolds and RHP Seunghwan Oh.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans (PCL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to and recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from Lehigh Valley.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Matt Longacre.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C John Yarbrough. Waived-injured C Lo Falemaka.

NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Marcus Stroman from Toronto.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB James Butler.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the team and M Shaft Brewer Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Alexis Cerritos and F Elvis Amoh.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.