Sunday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Activated OF Eloy Jiménez from the 10-day IL. Designated INF José Rondón for assignment. Optioned RHP Dylan Covey to Charlotte (IL).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Acquired INF Christian Arroyo and RHP Hunter Wood from Tampa Bay for OF Ruben Cardenas and 2019-2020 International signing period slot money. Transferred RHP Jefry Rodriguez to the 60-day IL.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jose Rodriguez to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Luke Bard from Salt Lake.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Placed RHP CC Sabathia on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF-OF Tyler Wade from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Released C Nick Hundley.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Hunter Strickland from 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Matt Carasiti to Tacoma (PCL). Transferred RHP Félix Hernández to the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Acquired RHP Ian Gibaut from Tampa Bay for a player to be named or cash considerations and optioned him to Nashville (PCL). Transferred LHP Jesse Biddle to the 60-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Traded INF Eric Sogard to Tampa Bay for two players to be named. Acquired LHP Anthony Kay and RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson from New York Mets in exchange for RHP Marcus Stroman and cash considerations.
CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated LHP Alex Wood from the 60-day IL and C-INF Kyle Farmer from the 7-day concussion list. Optioned RHP Sal Romano to Louisville (IL). Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Released INF Mark Reynolds and RHP Seunghwan Oh.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Jeff Brigham from New Orleans (PCL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Optioned LHP Cole Irvin to and recalled RHP Edgar Garcia from Lehigh Valley.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released LB Matt Longacre.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed C John Yarbrough. Waived-injured C Lo Falemaka.
NEW YORK METS — Acquired RHP Marcus Stroman from Toronto.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed RB James Butler.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced the team and M Shaft Brewer Jr. have mutually agreed to part ways.
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Alexis Cerritos and F Elvis Amoh.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.