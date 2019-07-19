Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Swim star Sun Yang wants CAS public hearing over WADA appeal

July 19, 2019 11:50 am
 
2 min read
Share       

GENEVA (AP) — China’s star swimmer Sun Yang wants a public trial at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in September to defend himself against alleged doping rule violations that risk a ban from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

In a statement provided to The Associated Press on Friday, lawyers for Sun said he will ask for an open process from the Lausanne-based sports court “in order to be fully transparent and to clear his name.”

The request follows details of an earlier verdict — by world swim body FINA’s doping tribunal — being reported in an Australian newspaper on the eve of the world championships in South Korea where Sun is preparing to compete.

“It is CAS and CAS alone who should hear this appeal and Sun Yang objects to being tried by the Australian press,” said the lawyers, based in Beijing, Geneva and London, criticizing “flagrant breaches of confidentiality.”

Advertisement

The three-time Olympic champion’s case could be the first in public at CAS since a European Court of Human Rights ruling last year gave athletes more rights to open the sports court to scrutiny.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Sun faces an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency. The Montreal-based agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment about a possible public hearing.

WADA is challenging a decision by swimming’s governing body, FINA, just to warn him over incidents during a doping control team’s attempts to take blood and urine samples at his home in China last September.

Media reports this year claimed Sun and his entourage destroyed a blood sample in a dispute that escalated after he questioned officials’ credentials.

“Worse, while he was fully cooperating, Sun Yang then noticed during the test that one of the unauthorized officers was secretly filming him without his permission,” said the statement from his lawyers.

The dispute continued beyond 11 p.m. and his request for replacement officials from Swedish-based collection agency International Doping Tests and Management was denied, his lawyers claimed.

“The officers then decided to stop the testing and gave the blood samples back to Sun Yang,” the statement said.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

The case threatens the reputation and career of the first Chinese swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal.

The 27-year-old freestyler won gold at each of the past two Olympics, in the 400 and 1,500 meters at the 2012 London Games and in the 200 at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Between those two Olympics, Sun served a three-month ban in 2014 for testing positive for a substance then classed as a stimulant. That case was conducted in relative secrecy in China and only belatedly announced by FINA.

Sun faces a more severe sanction if CAS judges he broke doping rules a second time.

In South Korea, Sun is seeking individual gold medals for a fifth straight world championships, which were unaffected by his previous ban.

___

More AP swimming: https://apnews.com/tag/Swimming and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.