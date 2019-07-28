Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Swimmer Chad le Clos facing possible groin surgery

July 28, 2019 10:56 am
 
2 min read
Share       

GWANGJU, South Korea (AP) — South African swimmer Chad le Clos is facing possible groin surgery following the world championships.

Le Clos, who beat Michael Phelps at the 2012 London Olympics to earn gold in the 200-meter butterfly, won bronze in the same event at the worlds. He also was third in the 100 butterfly.

“It was such a tough week for me all around,” Le Clos said Sunday. “I have to accept whatever it was this week, I can’t cry over it.”

Part of the problem for le Clos was muscle weakness caused by a herniated groin.

Advertisement

He will meet with doctors Friday and try rehabbing for 4-to-6 weeks before proceeding with surgery if there is no improvement. Le Clos expects to be out of the pool for 3-to-4 weeks following surgery.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

He first injured his groin in 2009 and in the 10 years since has never been able to fully heal it, citing the injury as one of the main reasons he switched from breaststroke to butterfly early in his career.

“I was never able to swim breaststroke again,” he said.

Doctors through the years were unable to pinpoint the exact issue.

The injury worsened in the weeks leading up to the world championships. After seeing a specialist in Qatar earlier this year, le Clos felt confident the problem had finally been properly diagnosed.

In the 200 fly, Le Clos lost to Hungary’s Kristof Milak, who broke Michael Phelps’ world record. In the 100 fly, le Clos lost to American Caeleb Dressel, who broke another of Phelps’ world marks.

Still, le Clos feels a sense of accomplishment.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

“I was slow this week, I know that, I’m not an idiot,” he said, “but for me the big moments are those battles when you have to dig down to get the bronze.”

Le Clos is hoping his recovery is rapid. He’s planning to compete in the new International Swimming League starting in October before focusing his training on next year’s Olympics.

___

More AP swimming: https://apnews.com/Swimming and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA