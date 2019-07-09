Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
T-wolves finalize acquisition of 6 players, including Layman

July 9, 2019 12:20 am
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have finalized the acquisition of six players for roster depth and reserve roles, including a sign-and-trade deal with Portland for forward Jake Layman.

The Timberwolves then completed a trade with Golden State as part of the deal that sent D’Angelo Russell from Brooklyn to the Warriors, bringing guard Shabazz Napier and forward Treveon Graham to Minnesota for the rights to Israeli forward Lior Eliyahu. The Wolves also announced Monday the signing of free agent forward Noah Vonleh and rookie guard Jarrett Culver and the claiming of guard Tyrone Wallace off waivers from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Most of the deals were agreed to last week before the NBA’s free agency moratorium was lifted. Culver, the No. 6 overall pick from Texas Tech, was acquired from Phoenix in the draft-day deal that sent No. 11 pick Cameron Johnson and forward Dario Saric to the Suns.

Vonleh signed a one-year, $2 million contract. Layman, who was acquired for the rights to Montenegrin forward Bojan Dubljevic, received a three-year, $11.5 million deal.

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

