Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tampa Bay Rays to visit the Baltimore Orioles

July 13, 2019 3:46 am
 
1 min read
Share       

Tampa Bay Rays (53-39, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (27-63, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (1-0, 2.46 ERA, PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Brendan McKay (1-0, 2.46 ERA, LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles host the Tampa Bay Rays for a doubleheader Saturday.

Advertisement

The Orioles are 13-27 against the rest of their division. Baltimore has hit 109 home runs as a team this season. Renato Nunez leads them with 21, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

The Rays are 20-17 against AL East Division teams. Tampa Bay has hit 114 home runs as a team this season. Tommy Pham leads them with 14, averaging one every 23.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nunez leads the Orioles with 21 home runs and is batting .243. Chance Sisco is 9-for-30 with a double, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Kevin Kiermaier leads the Rays with 43 RBIs and is batting .257. Yandy Diaz has 12 hits and is batting .316 over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 7-3, .284 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Orioles Injuries: Josh Rogers: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Rays Injuries: Chaz Roe: 10-day IL (hip), Tyler Glasnow: 60-day IL (forearm), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Jose Alvarado: 10-day IL (oblique), Daniel Robertson: 10-day IL (knee), Brandon Lowe: 10-day IL (leg), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Ji-Man Choi: 10-day IL (ankle), Christian Arroyo: 10-day IL (forearm), Anthony Bemboom: 60-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.