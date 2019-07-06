Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Tanaka, Vázquez, Gray, Woodruff added to All-Star rosters

July 6, 2019 11:00 pm
 
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Masahiro Tanaka, Pittsburgh closer Felipe Vázquez, Cincinnati right-hander Sonny Gray and Milwaukee right-hander Brandon Woodruff have been added to the rosters for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

They replace Toronto’s Marcus Stroman, who has a strained pectoral muscle; Arizona pitcher Zack Greinke, who will be attending to a personal matter; Washington ace Max Scherzer, who pitched Saturday; and Brewers closer Josh Hader, who has back stiffness.

Tanaka was selected for the 2014 AL team but didn’t pitch because of a right elbow injury.

“It will be a great thing if I can actually pitch in the game,” Tanaka said through a translator. “When you look at your baseball career, it would be something that I can be proud of.”

A smiling Tanaka said he was surprised by the announcement.

“Everything happened so fast,” Tanaka said. “Obviously I’m very happy. This time around I get to actually go there and be part of the celebration.”

Tanaka is 5-5 with a 3.86 ERA in 18 starts.

Stroman, mentioned in trade speculation, was scratched from his scheduled start Thursday due to a strained left pectoral muscle.

Vázquez, who entered Saturday with 19 saves, becomes an All-Star for the second straight season.

Gray was an AL All-Star in 2015 with Oakland. He’s 5-5 with a 3.59 ERA in a bounce-back season after a rocky 2018 with the Yankees.

Woodruff, a first-time All-Star, is 10-3 with a 3.91 ERA.

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres, Boston shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Cleveland right-hander Shane Bieber, Oakland right-hander Liam Hendriks, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy and Minnesota right-hander José Berríos were added previously.

They replace Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton and second baseman Brandon Lowe, Texas left-hander Mike Minor, Los Angeles Angels second baseman Tommy La Stella, Texas outfielder Hunter Pence, Minnesota right-hander Jake Odorizzi and Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon.

Lowe was a replacement for La Stella.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

