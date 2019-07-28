Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Teichmann beats top-seeded Bertens to win Palermo Open

July 28, 2019 4:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PALERMO, Sicily (AP) — Jil Teichmann of Switzerland beat top-seeded Kiki Bertens in straight sets to win the Palermo Ladies Open on Sunday.

The eighth-seeded Swiss triumphed 7-6 (3), 6-2 to clinch her second WTA Tour title after winning the Prague Open in May.

Bertens was let down by her serve as the Dutch player double-faulted five times and won 55% of her first-serve points compared to Teichmann’s 65%.

The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA tour after a five-year absence.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor examines patient during visit to Angaur

Today in History

1958: US Congress establishes NASA