The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: DePaul disappointed by NCAA punishment

July 23, 2019 3:37 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — The Latest on the NCAA punishment of DePaul over a men’s basketball recruiting violation (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

DePaul has issued a statement saying the university is disappointed by the NCAA’s punishment over a men’s basketball recruiting violation.

Coach Dave Leitao has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season and the Big East program is on three years of probation.

The school says it self-reported the issue and called it an “isolated incident” that resulted “at most” in a limited recruiting advantage for a single athlete. DePaul also called Leitao “a man of character and integrity.”

___

2 p.m.

The NCAA has suspended men’s basketball coach Dave Leitao for the first three games of the regular season, saying he should have done more to prevent recruiting violations by his staff.

The NCAA also put the Big East program on three years of probation, issued a $5,000 fine and said an undetermined number of games will be vacated because DePaul put an ineligible player on the floor. An unidentified former associate head coach is also facing a three-year show cause order for his role in the violations.

According to an NCAA infractions committee decision, the associate head coach arranged for the assistant director of basketball operations to live with a prospect to help ensure the player did the work necessary to meet NCAA eligibility requirements. That arrangement violated recruiting rules.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

