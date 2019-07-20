The Open Championship Scores

Saturday At Royal Portrush Golf Club Portrush, Northern Ireland Purse: $10.75 million Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71 Third Round Shane Lowry 67-67-63—197 Tommy Fleetwood 68-67-66—201 J.B. Holmes 66-68-69—203 Brooks Koepka 68-69-67—204 Justin Rose 69-67-68—204 Rickie Fowler 70-69-66—205 Lee Westwood 68-67-70—205 Danny Willett 74-67-65—206 Jon Rahm 68-70-68—206 Tony Finau 68-70-68—206 Jordan Spieth 70-67-69—206 Henrik Stenson 70-69-68—207 Alex Noren 68-71-68—207 Matt Kuchar 70-68-69—207 Dylan Frittelli 68-69-70—207 Andrew Putnam 70-67-70—207 Cameron Smith 70-66-71—207 Xander Schauffele 74-65-69—208 Russell Knox 70-71-68—209 Sanghyun Park 69-72-68—209 Justin Thomas 71-70-68—209 Patrick Reed 71-67-71—209 Matthew Fitzpatrick 71-69-70—210 Byeong Hun An 73-67-70—210 Webb Simpson 68-71-71—210 Tyrrell Hatton 68-71-71—210 Erik van Rooyen 70-68-72—210 Justin Harding 71-65-74—210 Graeme McDowell 73-70-68—211 Tom Lewis 75-68-68—211 Kevin Kisner 70-71-70—211 Romain Langasque 69-72-70—211 Robert MacIntyre 68-72-71—211 Rory Sabbatini 70-70-71—211 Dustin Johnson 72-67-72—211 Mikko Korhonen 72-69-71—212 Sergio Garcia 68-73-71—212 Patrick Cantlay 70-71-71—212 Lucas Glover 72-69-71—212 Aaron Wise 72-69-71—212 Ernie Els 71-69-72—212 Lucas Bjerregaard 70-68-74—212 Charley Hoffman 70-73-70—213 Yuki Inamori 70-73-70—213 Ryan Fox 68-75-70—213 Innchoon Hwang 72-71-70—213 Doc Redman 71-71-71—213 Joost Luiten 73-69-71—213 Stewart Cink 74-68-71—213 Yosuke Asaji 72-71-71—214 Andrew Wilson 76-67-71—214 Louis Oosthuizen 70-72-72—214 Thomas Pieters 72-68-74—214 Francesco Molinari 74-69-72—215 Matt Wallace 73-70-72—215 Adam Hadwin 74-69-72—215 Benjamin Hebert 73-69-73—215 Paul Casey 72-70-73—215 Kyle Stanley 75-67-73—215 Bernd Wiesberger 70-71-74—215 Bubba Watson 72-71-73—216 Kevin Streelman 77-65-74—216 Callum Shinkwin 70-71-75—216 Jim Furyk 73-68-75—216 Branden Grace 70-71-75—216 Jason Kokrak 74-69-74—217 Thorbjørn Olesen 72-68-77—217 Paul Waring 75-68-75—218 Nino Bertasio 72-71-75—218 Eddie Pepperell 70-72-76—218 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-73-77—218 Shubhankar Sharma 70-72-77—219 Ashton Turner 69-74-77—220

