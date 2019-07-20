Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Open Championship Scores

July 20, 2019 3:23 pm
 
2 min read
Share       
Saturday
At Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Northern Ireland
Purse: $10.75 million
Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71
Third Round
Shane Lowry 67-67-63—197
Tommy Fleetwood 68-67-66—201
J.B. Holmes 66-68-69—203
Brooks Koepka 68-69-67—204
Justin Rose 69-67-68—204
Rickie Fowler 70-69-66—205
Lee Westwood 68-67-70—205
Danny Willett 74-67-65—206
Jon Rahm 68-70-68—206
Tony Finau 68-70-68—206
Jordan Spieth 70-67-69—206
Henrik Stenson 70-69-68—207
Alex Noren 68-71-68—207
Matt Kuchar 70-68-69—207
Dylan Frittelli 68-69-70—207
Andrew Putnam 70-67-70—207
Cameron Smith 70-66-71—207
Xander Schauffele 74-65-69—208
Russell Knox 70-71-68—209
Sanghyun Park 69-72-68—209
Justin Thomas 71-70-68—209
Patrick Reed 71-67-71—209
Matthew Fitzpatrick 71-69-70—210
Byeong Hun An 73-67-70—210
Webb Simpson 68-71-71—210
Tyrrell Hatton 68-71-71—210
Erik van Rooyen 70-68-72—210
Justin Harding 71-65-74—210
Graeme McDowell 73-70-68—211
Tom Lewis 75-68-68—211
Kevin Kisner 70-71-70—211
Romain Langasque 69-72-70—211
Robert MacIntyre 68-72-71—211
Rory Sabbatini 70-70-71—211
Dustin Johnson 72-67-72—211
Mikko Korhonen 72-69-71—212
Sergio Garcia 68-73-71—212
Patrick Cantlay 70-71-71—212
Lucas Glover 72-69-71—212
Aaron Wise 72-69-71—212
Ernie Els 71-69-72—212
Lucas Bjerregaard 70-68-74—212
Charley Hoffman 70-73-70—213
Yuki Inamori 70-73-70—213
Ryan Fox 68-75-70—213
Innchoon Hwang 72-71-70—213
Doc Redman 71-71-71—213
Joost Luiten 73-69-71—213
Stewart Cink 74-68-71—213
Yosuke Asaji 72-71-71—214
Andrew Wilson 76-67-71—214
Louis Oosthuizen 70-72-72—214
Thomas Pieters 72-68-74—214
Francesco Molinari 74-69-72—215
Matt Wallace 73-70-72—215
Adam Hadwin 74-69-72—215
Benjamin Hebert 73-69-73—215
Paul Casey 72-70-73—215
Kyle Stanley 75-67-73—215
Bernd Wiesberger 70-71-74—215
Bubba Watson 72-71-73—216
Kevin Streelman 77-65-74—216
Callum Shinkwin 70-71-75—216
Jim Furyk 73-68-75—216
Branden Grace 70-71-75—216
Jason Kokrak 74-69-74—217
Thorbjørn Olesen 72-68-77—217
Paul Waring 75-68-75—218
Nino Bertasio 72-71-75—218
Eddie Pepperell 70-72-76—218
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68-73-77—218
Shubhankar Sharma 70-72-77—219
Ashton Turner 69-74-77—220

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.