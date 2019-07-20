The Open Championship Scores

|Saturday
|At Royal Portrush Golf Club
|Portrush, Northern Ireland
|Purse: $10.75 million
|Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Shane Lowry
|67-67-63—197
|Tommy Fleetwood
|68-67-66—201
|J.B. Holmes
|66-68-69—203
|Brooks Koepka
|68-69-67—204
|Justin Rose
|69-67-68—204
|Rickie Fowler
|70-69-66—205
|Lee Westwood
|68-67-70—205
|Danny Willett
|74-67-65—206
|Jon Rahm
|68-70-68—206
|Tony Finau
|68-70-68—206
|Jordan Spieth
|70-67-69—206
|Henrik Stenson
|70-69-68—207
|Alex Noren
|68-71-68—207
|Matt Kuchar
|70-68-69—207
|Dylan Frittelli
|68-69-70—207
|Andrew Putnam
|70-67-70—207
|Cameron Smith
|70-66-71—207
|Xander Schauffele
|74-65-69—208
|Russell Knox
|70-71-68—209
|Sanghyun Park
|69-72-68—209
|Justin Thomas
|71-70-68—209
|Patrick Reed
|71-67-71—209
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|71-69-70—210
|Byeong Hun An
|73-67-70—210
|Webb Simpson
|68-71-71—210
|Tyrrell Hatton
|68-71-71—210
|Erik van Rooyen
|70-68-72—210
|Justin Harding
|71-65-74—210
|Graeme McDowell
|73-70-68—211
|Tom Lewis
|75-68-68—211
|Kevin Kisner
|70-71-70—211
|Romain Langasque
|69-72-70—211
|Robert MacIntyre
|68-72-71—211
|Rory Sabbatini
|70-70-71—211
|Dustin Johnson
|72-67-72—211
|Mikko Korhonen
|72-69-71—212
|Sergio Garcia
|68-73-71—212
|Patrick Cantlay
|70-71-71—212
|Lucas Glover
|72-69-71—212
|Aaron Wise
|72-69-71—212
|Ernie Els
|71-69-72—212
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|70-68-74—212
|Charley Hoffman
|70-73-70—213
|Yuki Inamori
|70-73-70—213
|Ryan Fox
|68-75-70—213
|Innchoon Hwang
|72-71-70—213
|Doc Redman
|71-71-71—213
|Joost Luiten
|73-69-71—213
|Stewart Cink
|74-68-71—213
|Yosuke Asaji
|72-71-71—214
|Andrew Wilson
|76-67-71—214
|Louis Oosthuizen
|70-72-72—214
|Thomas Pieters
|72-68-74—214
|Francesco Molinari
|74-69-72—215
|Matt Wallace
|73-70-72—215
|Adam Hadwin
|74-69-72—215
|Benjamin Hebert
|73-69-73—215
|Paul Casey
|72-70-73—215
|Kyle Stanley
|75-67-73—215
|Bernd Wiesberger
|70-71-74—215
|Bubba Watson
|72-71-73—216
|Kevin Streelman
|77-65-74—216
|Callum Shinkwin
|70-71-75—216
|Jim Furyk
|73-68-75—216
|Branden Grace
|70-71-75—216
|Jason Kokrak
|74-69-74—217
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|72-68-77—217
|Paul Waring
|75-68-75—218
|Nino Bertasio
|72-71-75—218
|Eddie Pepperell
|70-72-76—218
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|68-73-77—218
|Shubhankar Sharma
|70-72-77—219
|Ashton Turner
|69-74-77—220
