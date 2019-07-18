Listen Live Sports

This weekend’s NYC Triathlon canceled due to extreme heat

July 18, 2019 8:15 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York City Triathlon scheduled for this Sunday has been canceled due to the extreme heat levels expected for race day.

The cancellation announcement was made Thursday night after the National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for the tristate area from noon Friday until 8 p.m. Sunday.

The race organizers said they were “unable to provide either a safe event experience or an alternate race weekend.”

Participants who registered for the event will receive a full refund.

