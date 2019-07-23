Listen Live Sports

Thomas crashes again at Tour de France

July 23, 2019 8:56 am
 
NIMES, France (AP) — Defending Tour de France champion Geraint Tomas has crashed for the third time since the start of the race.

With the peloton riding at moderate speed, Thomas fell to the ground early during Tuesday’s Stage 16 around Nimes after appearing to hit the curb when going through a curve. The Welshman appeared unscathed and continued racing with a few scratches on his left elbow. The Ineos team leader was then helped back in the main pack by a couple of teammates.

Thomas, who is second in the overall standings, 1 minute, 35 seconds behind race leader Julian Alaphilippe, had already been caught in pile-ups during the first and eighth stage of the three-week race.

More Tour de France coverage: https://apnews.com/TourdeFrance

