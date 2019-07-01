Three or More Homer Games

American League

3 — Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, April 7

3 — Pedro Severino, Baltimore at Texas, June 4

3 — Max Kepler, Minnesota at Cleveland, June 6

National League

3 — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis at Milwaukee, March 29

3 — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee vs. St. Louis, April 15

3 — Justin Turner, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, May 7

3 — Kris Bryant, Chicago at Washington, May 17

3 — Derek Dietrich, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh, May 28

3 — Hunter Renfroe, San Diego at Colorado, June 14

3 — Josh Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs, July 1

