Three or More Homer Games

July 25, 2019 11:14 pm
 
American League

3 — Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, April 7

3 — Pedro Severino, Baltimore at Texas, June 4

3 — Max Kepler, Minnesota at Cleveland, June 6

3 — Travis d’Arnaud, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, July 15

3 — Nelson Cruz, Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, July 25

National League

3 — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis at Milwaukee, March 29

3 — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee vs. St. Louis, April 15

3 — Justin Turner, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, May 7

3 — Kris Bryant, Chicago at Washington, May 17

3 — Derek Dietrich, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh, May 28

3 — Hunter Renfroe, San Diego at Colorado, June 14

3 — Josh Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs, July 1

3 — Robinson Cano, N.Y. Mets vs. San Diego, July 23

3 — Paul DeJong, St. Louis at Pittsburgh, July 24

