Three or More Homer Games

3 — Gary Sánchez, N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, April 7
3 — Pedro Severino, Baltimore at Texas, June 4
3 — Max Kepler, Minnesota at Cleveland, June 6
3 — Travis d’Arnaud, Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, July 15
3 — Nelson Cruz, Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, July 25
3 — Mookie Betts, Boston vs. N.Y. Yankees, July 26
3 — Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis at Milwaukee, March 29
3 — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee vs. St. Louis, April 15
3 — Justin Turner, L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, May 7
3 — Kris Bryant, Chicago at Washington, May 17
3 — Derek Dietrich, Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh, May 28
3 — Hunter Renfroe, San Diego at Colorado, June 14
3 — Josh Bell, Pittsburgh vs. Chicago Cubs, July 1
3 — Robinson Cano, N.Y. Mets vs. San Diego, July 23
3 — Paul DeJong, St. Louis at Pittsburgh, July 24
