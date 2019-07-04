Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

July 4, 2019 6:59 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated RHP Heath Hembree from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Kelley to Pawtucket (IL). Signed OF Stephen Scott to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Placed OF Jacoby Jones on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Victor Reyes from Toledo (IL). Returned LHP Tyler Alexander (26th man) to Tooledo.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled RHP Taylor Cole from Salt Lake.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired RHP Matt Wisler from San Diego for cash considerations.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Thomas Pannone from Buffalo (IL). Optioned RHP Jacob Waguespack to Buffalo.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed LHP Amir Garrett on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 3. Recalled INF-OF Josh VanMeter from Louisville (IL).

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Selected the contract of RHP Deolis Guerra from San Antonio (PCL). Optioned RHP Aaron Wilkerson to San Antonio.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed RHP Juan Nicasio on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Austin Davis from Lehigh Valley (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Brad Wieck to El Paso (PCL). Reinstated RHP Dinelson Lamet from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Robert Stock on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 3. Recalled RHP Gerardo Reyes from El Paso.

American Association

KANSAS CITY T-BONES — Released RHP Jackson Lowery. Signed RHP Jose Mesa Jr.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Mason McMahon.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed C Jordan Jackson. Reinstated OF Daniel Fields to the active list. Placed C Hector Sanchez and LHP Jake Fisher on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived G Frank Mason III.

TENNIS

ALL ENGLAND CLUB — Fined Australian tennis player Bernard Tomic $56,500 for not meeting “the required professional standards” in his first-round loss at Wimbledon.

