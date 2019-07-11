Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL
MLB — Suspended Houston OF Jake Marisnick two games after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels C Jonathan Lucroy.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of OF Bubba Starling from Omaha (PCL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8. Activated INF Matt Carpenter from the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of LHP Chasen Shreve from Memphis (PCL). Optioned LHP Tyler Webb and OF Rangel Ravelo to Memphis. Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Named Kate Jhaveri chief marketing officer.
ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jabari Parker.
CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed G Ryan Arcidiacono.
DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Dorian Finney-Smith to a three-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Signed C Jason Dickinson to a two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Samuel Fagemo to a three-year entry-level contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — R-signed Fs Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen to two-year contracts.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed Fs Dylan Gambrell and Antti Suomela.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Brett Leason to a three-year entry level contract.
|American Hockey League
|ECHL
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Everett Sheen coach.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Steve Lyons executive vice president, chief business officer. Traded F Patrick Mullins to Toronto for F Jordan Hamilton, a 2019 international roster spot, $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and the Right of First Refusal for an unnamed player.
FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Kendall Waston to a contract extension.
ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Robinho from Columbus Crew SC for $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).
|Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football
CONCACAF — Named Nicholas Noble director of communications.
IOWA — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Bakari Evelyn has transferred from Valparaiso.
NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the addition of women’s golf as an NCAA varsity program. Announced men’s golf coach Joseph Yeck was appointed women’s golf coach and elevated to full-time status.
MINNESOTA STATE — Named Brian Sebera and Ben Held assistant track and field coaches.
SHENANDOAH — Promoted Elsebeth Birman to women’s lead assistant basketball coach.
WINTHROP — Announced men’s redshirt freshman basketball F DJ Burns has transferred from Tennessee.
