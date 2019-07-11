Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Houston OF Jake Marisnick two games after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels C Jonathan Lucroy.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of OF Bubba Starling from Omaha (PCL).

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8. Activated INF Matt Carpenter from the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of LHP Chasen Shreve from Memphis (PCL). Optioned LHP Tyler Webb and OF Rangel Ravelo to Memphis. Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Kate Jhaveri chief marketing officer.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jabari Parker.

CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed G Ryan Arcidiacono.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Dorian Finney-Smith to a three-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Jason Dickinson to a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Samuel Fagemo to a three-year entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — R-signed Fs Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen to two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed Fs Dylan Gambrell and Antti Suomela.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Brett Leason to a three-year entry level contract.

American Hockey League ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Everett Sheen coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Steve Lyons executive vice president, chief business officer. Traded F Patrick Mullins to Toronto for F Jordan Hamilton, a 2019 international roster spot, $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and the Right of First Refusal for an unnamed player.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Kendall Waston to a contract extension.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Robinho from Columbus Crew SC for $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football

CONCACAF — Named Nicholas Noble director of communications.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Bakari Evelyn has transferred from Valparaiso.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the addition of women’s golf as an NCAA varsity program. Announced men’s golf coach Joseph Yeck was appointed women’s golf coach and elevated to full-time status.

MINNESOTA STATE — Named Brian Sebera and Ben Held assistant track and field coaches.

SHENANDOAH — Promoted Elsebeth Birman to women’s lead assistant basketball coach.

WINTHROP — Announced men’s redshirt freshman basketball F DJ Burns has transferred from Tennessee.

