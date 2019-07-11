Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Houston OF Jake Marisnick two games after his violent home plate collision with Los Angeles Angels C Jonathan Lucroy.

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled LHP Framber Valdez from Round Rock (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Selected the contract of OF Bubba Starling from Omaha (PCL).

Advertisement

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled LHP Kyle Bird from Nashville (PCL). Sent OF Hunter Pence on rehab assignment to Frisco (TL). Transferred RHP Kyle Dowdy on rehab assignment from Frisco to Nashville.

National League

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed C Yadier Molina on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 8. Activated INF Matt Carpenter from the 10-day IL. Purchased the contract of LHP Chasen Shreve from Memphis (PCL). Optioned LHP Tyler Webb and OF Rangel Ravelo to Memphis. Transferred RHP Jordan Hicks to the 60-day IL.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Named Kate Jhaveri chief marketing officer.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed F Jabari Parker.

CHICAGO BULLS — Re-signed G Ryan Arcidiacono.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Dorian Finney-Smith to a three-year contract.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES —Signed G Tyus Jones.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed F Khris Middleton.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Signed C Jason Dickinson to a two-year contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Signed F Samuel Fagemo to a three-year entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — R-signed Fs Joel Armia and Artturi Lehkonen to two-year contracts.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Re-signed Fs Dylan Gambrell and Antti Suomela.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed F Brett Leason to a three-year entry level contract.

American Hockey League ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Named Everett Sheen coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Steve Lyons executive vice president, chief business officer. Traded F Patrick Mullins to Toronto for F Jordan Hamilton, a 2019 international roster spot, $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money and the Right of First Refusal for an unnamed player.

FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Kendall Waston to a contract extension.

ORLANDO CITY — Acquired M Robinho from Columbus Crew SC for $50,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM).

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football

CONCACAF — Named Nicholas Noble director of communications.

COLLEGE

IOWA — Announced men’s graduate basketball G Bakari Evelyn has transferred from Valparaiso.

NEW JERSEY CITY — Announced the addition of women’s golf as an NCAA varsity program. Announced men’s golf coach Joseph Yeck was appointed women’s golf coach and elevated to full-time status.

MINNESOTA STATE — Named Brian Sebera and Ben Held assistant track and field coaches.

SHENANDOAH — Promoted Elsebeth Birman to women’s lead assistant basketball coach.

WINTHROP — Announced men’s redshirt freshman basketball F DJ Burns has transferred from Tennessee.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.