Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the resignation of umpire Mike DiMuro. Appointed Chad Whitson to the full-time major league umpiring staff.

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned OF Charlie Tilson to Charlotte (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Recalled RHP Kohl Stewart from Rochester (IL). Designated RHP Matt agill for release or assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled LHP Thomas Pannone from Buffalo (IL). Designated RHP Nick Kingham for assignment.

Advertisement

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Kyle Wright from Gwinnett (IL). Reinstated OF Ender Inciarte from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHPs Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa to Gwinnett.

CINCINNATI REDS — Placed C Curt Casali on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 16. Placed C Kyle Farmer on the 7-day concussion list, retroactive to July 17. Placed RHP David Hernandez on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF-OF Josh VanMeter from Louisville (IL).

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled LHP Caleb Ferguson from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned RHP Casey Sadler to Oklahoma City.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF-OF JT Riddle on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Martín Prado from the 10-day IL.

American Association

GARY SOUTHSHORE RAILCATS — Signed RHP Joe Dougherty.

ST. PAUL SAINTS — Released RHP Dustin Crenshaw and INF Steve Pascual.

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS — Signed RHP Sam Held.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed OF Zhu Jiarui and C Li Xuhong from the active roster. Activated C Luan Chenchen and RHP Cui Enting.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison and C Luke Kornet.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR Steven Dunbar Jr.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed WR De’Mornay Pierson-El.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with F Phillip Di Giuseppe.

SEATTLE — Named Ron Francis general manager.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed F Ryan Dmowski.

ECHL

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Agreed to terms with F Mitch Moroz.

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Brayden Low.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Re-signed F Bo Brauer.

LACROSSE National Lacrosse League

BUFFALO BANDITS — Signed T Ethan O’Connor to a one-year contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired $110,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) for 2020 from San Jose for $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) for 2019.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Cameron Duke as a homegrown player.

USL Championship

OTTAWA FURY — Announced G Jason Beaulieu has been loaned to the team by Montreal (MLS).

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Nicole Baxter.

COLLEGE

BROWN — Named Matt Tynan men’s assistant swimming & diving coach.

EAST CAROLINA — Named Mary Claire Byrne women’s assistant lacrosse coach.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Price Ferguson running backs coach, Anthony Rinaudo tight ends coach and Chadd Braine defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.

SETON HALL — Named Bryan Felt director of athletics & recreation.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.