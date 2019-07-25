Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jace Peterson from Norfolk (IL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Escobar to Indianapolis.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF Angel Reyes.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHPs Reese Gregory and Brad Thoutt.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Luke Wilkins.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed RHP Liu Gouqing and INF Chen Jiaji from the active roster. Activated INF Cao Jie.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Cameron Payne.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB Frank Gore.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith and LS Dan Godsil. Waived WR Kermit Whitfield.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DTs Damon Harrison Sr. and Darius Kilgo and CB Darius Slay on NFI list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with coach Mike Tomlin on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Alex Brown.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Shaun Wilson. Waived-injured OT Brian Wallace.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed a two-year affiliation agreement with Rapid City (ECHL) for the 2019-20 season.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Forrest Lasso to Nashville SC (USLC).

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Lassi Lappalainen from a loan agreement with Bologna FC 1909 (Italy), using targeted allocation money.

United Soccer League

ORLANDO CITY B — Agreed to part ways with coach Fernando Jose De Argila Irurita. Named Roberto Sibaja interim coach.

COLLEGE

CHARLOTTE — Named Toby Bicknell assistant baseball coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Announced the addition of beach volleyball as a varsity sport starting in the 2020-21 school year.

FORDHAM — Promoted Erin Cameron to athletic trainer.

FURMAN — Named Jason Donnelly athletic director.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Dino Porcic women’s assistant basketball coach.

