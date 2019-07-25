Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jace Peterson from Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Andre Scrubb from the Los Angeles Dodgers for INF Tyler White.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned INF-OF Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Jake Cave to Rochester.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced the retirement SS Troy Tulowitzki. Placed OF Brett Gardner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Bret Gardner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Tanner Anderson to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated C Nick Hundley from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.

TAMPA RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled OF Willie Calhoun from Nashville (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Escobar to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired D Andreas Borgman from Toronto for D Jordan Schmaltz.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF Angel Reyes.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHPs Reese Gregory and Brad Thoutt.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Luke Wilkins.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed RHP Liu Gouqing and INF Chen Jiaji from the active roster. Activated INF Cao Jie.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Kyle Korver.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Donte Grantham.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Cameron Payne.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB Frank Gore.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith and LS Dan Godsil. Waived WR Kermit Whitfield.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DTs Damon Harrison Sr. and Darius Kilgo and CB Darius Slay on NFI list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DE J.J. Watt on the PUP list. Activated LB Jamal Davis II from the NFI list.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with coach Mike Tomlin on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Alex Brown. Signed DL Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel to four-year contracts. Waived-injured OL Erik Magnuson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released S Damon Webb.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Shaun Wilson. Waived-injured OT Brian Wallace.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed a two-year affiliation agreement with Rapid City (ECHL) for the 2019-20 season.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with D Joe Masonius.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Los Angeles FC an undisclosed amount for a violation of the mass confrontation policy during the 73rd minute of their July 19 match. Fined LA Galaxy F Zlatan Ibrahimovi an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a July 19 match. Fined the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC undisclosed amount for a violation of the mass confrontation policy during the post-match phase of their July 21 match. Fined Portland coach Giovanni Savarese and Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer undisclosed amounts for their actions and Seattle D Roman Torres an undisclosed amount for inciting the mass confrontation incident. Fined Houston M Juan David Cabezas an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play during a July 20 match. Fined New York City FC M Alexander Ring an undisclosed amount for comments regarding officiating on July 19.

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Forrest Lasso to Nashville SC (USLC).

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Lassi Lappalainen from a loan agreement with Bologna FC 1909 (Italy), using targeted allocation money.

United Soccer League

ORLANDO CITY B — Agreed to part ways with coach Fernando Jose De Argila Irurita. Named Roberto Sibaja interim coach.

COLLEGE

MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE — Announced Bethel (Tenn.), Freed-Hardeman and Martin Methodist will join the conference beginning with the 2020-21 season.

CHARLOTTE — Named Toby Bicknell assistant baseball coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Announced the addition of beach volleyball as a varsity sport starting in the 2020-21 school year.

FORDHAM — Promoted Erin Cameron to athletic trainer.

FURMAN — Named Jason Donnelly athletic director.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Dino Porcic women’s assistant basketball coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Chelsea Bailey assistant swimming coach.

