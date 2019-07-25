Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jace Peterson from Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Andre Scrubb from the Los Angeles Dodgers for INF Tyler White.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned INF-OF Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Jake Cave to Rochester.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced the retirement SS Troy Tulowitzki. Placed OF Brett Gardner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Bret Gardner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Tanner Anderson to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated C Nick Hundley from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.
TAMPA RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled OF Willie Calhoun from Nashville (PCL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Escobar to Indianapolis.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired D Andreas Borgman from Toronto for D Jordan Schmaltz.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL).
CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF Angel Reyes.
LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHPs Reese Gregory and Brad Thoutt.
SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Luke Wilkins.
TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed RHP Liu Gouqing and INF Chen Jiaji from the active roster. Activated INF Cao Jie.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Kyle Korver.
OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Donte Grantham.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Cameron Payne.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB Frank Gore.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith and LS Dan Godsil. Waived WR Kermit Whitfield.
DETROIT LIONS — Placed DTs Damon Harrison Sr. and Darius Kilgo and CB Darius Slay on NFI list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DE J.J. Watt on the PUP list. Activated LB Jamal Davis II from the NFI list.
NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with coach Mike Tomlin on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Alex Brown. Signed DL Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel to four-year contracts. Waived-injured OL Erik Magnuson.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Released S Damon Webb.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Shaun Wilson. Waived-injured OT Brian Wallace.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed a two-year affiliation agreement with Rapid City (ECHL) for the 2019-20 season.
READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with D Joe Masonius.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — Fined Los Angeles FC an undisclosed amount for a violation of the mass confrontation policy during the 73rd minute of their July 19 match. Fined LA Galaxy F Zlatan Ibrahimovi an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a July 19 match. Fined the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC undisclosed amount for a violation of the mass confrontation policy during the post-match phase of their July 21 match. Fined Portland coach Giovanni Savarese and Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer undisclosed amounts for their actions and Seattle D Roman Torres an undisclosed amount for inciting the mass confrontation incident. Fined Houston M Juan David Cabezas an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play during a July 20 match. Fined New York City FC M Alexander Ring an undisclosed amount for comments regarding officiating on July 19.
FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Forrest Lasso to Nashville SC (USLC).
MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Lassi Lappalainen from a loan agreement with Bologna FC 1909 (Italy), using targeted allocation money.
ORLANDO CITY B — Agreed to part ways with coach Fernando Jose De Argila Irurita. Named Roberto Sibaja interim coach.
MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE — Announced Bethel (Tenn.), Freed-Hardeman and Martin Methodist will join the conference beginning with the 2020-21 season.
CHARLOTTE — Named Toby Bicknell assistant baseball coach.
CHATTANOOGA — Announced the addition of beach volleyball as a varsity sport starting in the 2020-21 school year.
FORDHAM — Promoted Erin Cameron to athletic trainer.
FURMAN — Named Jason Donnelly athletic director.
RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Dino Porcic women’s assistant basketball coach.
VANDERBILT — Named Chelsea Bailey assistant swimming coach.
