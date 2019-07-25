Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of INF Jace Peterson from Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Acquired RHP Andre Scrubb from the Los Angeles Dodgers for INF Tyler White.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned INF-OF Taylor Ward to Salt Lake (PCL). Recalled LHP Jose Suarez from Salt Lake.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated OF Byron Buxton from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Sean Poppen from Rochester (IL). Optioned LHP Devin Smeltzer and OF Jake Cave to Rochester.

Advertisement

NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced the retirement SS Troy Tulowitzki. Placed OF Brett Gardner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed OF Bret Gardner on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 22. Recalled LHP Stephen Tarpley from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reinstated LHP Brett Anderson from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Tanner Anderson to Las Vegas (PCL). Reinstated C Nick Hundley from the 10-day IL and designated him for assignment.

TAMPA RAYS — Placed LHP Blake Snell on the 10-day IL.

TEXAS RANGERS — Placed OF Joey Gallo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 24. Recalled OF Willie Calhoun from Nashville (PCL). Acquired RHP Shane Carle from the Atlanta Braves for cash considerations. Optioned RHP Shane Carle to Nashville (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Alex McRae from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned RHP Luis Escobar to Indianapolis.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Acquired D Andreas Borgman from Toronto for D Jordan Schmaltz.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Max Scherzer from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Raudy Read to Fresno (PCL).

American Association

CLEBURNE RAILROADERS — Signed OF Angel Reyes.

LINCOLN SALTDOGS — Signed RHPs Reese Gregory and Brad Thoutt.

SIOUX FALLS CANARIES — Released RHP Luke Wilkins.

TEXAS AIRHOGS — Removed RHP Liu Gouqing and INF Chen Jiaji from the active roster. Activated INF Cao Jie.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Kyle Korver.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Donte Grantham.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Cameron Payne.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated RB Frank Gore.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Andre Smith and LS Dan Godsil. Waived WR Kermit Whitfield.

DETROIT LIONS — Placed DTs Damon Harrison Sr. and Darius Kilgo and CB Darius Slay on NFI list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DE J.J. Watt on the PUP list. Activated LB Jamal Davis II from the NFI list.

NEW YORK JETS — Agreed to terms with DT Quinnen Williams on a four-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Agreed to terms with coach Mike Tomlin on a one-year contract extension through the 2021 season.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived DB Alex Brown. Signed DL Nick Bosa and WR Deebo Samuel to four-year contracts. Waived-injured OL Erik Magnuson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released S Damon Webb.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Signed RB Shaun Wilson. Waived-injured OT Brian Wallace.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed a two-year affiliation agreement with Rapid City (ECHL) for the 2019-20 season.

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with D Joe Masonius.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — Fined Los Angeles FC an undisclosed amount for a violation of the mass confrontation policy during the 73rd minute of their July 19 match. Fined LA Galaxy F Zlatan Ibrahimovi an undisclosed amount for simulation/embellishment during a July 19 match. Fined the Portland Timbers and Seattle Sounders FC undisclosed amount for a violation of the mass confrontation policy during the post-match phase of their July 21 match. Fined Portland coach Giovanni Savarese and Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer undisclosed amounts for their actions and Seattle D Roman Torres an undisclosed amount for inciting the mass confrontation incident. Fined Houston M Juan David Cabezas an undisclosed amount for violating the league’s policy regarding entering the field of play during a July 20 match. Fined New York City FC M Alexander Ring an undisclosed amount for comments regarding officiating on July 19.

FC CINCINNATI — Loaned D Forrest Lasso to Nashville SC (USLC).

MONTREAL IMPACT — Acquired M Lassi Lappalainen from a loan agreement with Bologna FC 1909 (Italy), using targeted allocation money.

United Soccer League

ORLANDO CITY B — Agreed to part ways with coach Fernando Jose De Argila Irurita. Named Roberto Sibaja interim coach.

COLLEGE

MID-SOUTH CONFERENCE — Announced Bethel (Tenn.), Freed-Hardeman and Martin Methodist will join the conference beginning with the 2020-21 season.

CHARLOTTE — Named Toby Bicknell assistant baseball coach.

CHATTANOOGA — Announced the addition of beach volleyball as a varsity sport starting in the 2020-21 school year.

FORDHAM — Promoted Erin Cameron to athletic trainer.

FURMAN — Named Jason Donnelly athletic director.

RHODE ISLAND COLLEGE — Named Dino Porcic women’s assistant basketball coach.

VANDERBILT — Named Chelsea Bailey assistant swimming coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.